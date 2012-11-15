* Ashok Leyland gains 4.8 percent, advancing for a fourth consecutive session as India's second-biggest bus and truck maker continues to benefit after beating estimates with its July-September earnings last week. * Bank of America-Merrill Lynch raised the stock rating to 'buy' from 'underperform' and its price objective to 32 rupees from 23 rupees in a note dated Nov. 12 after stronger-than-expected Q2 results. * Ashok Leyland shares had gained 12 percent over the previous three trading sessions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre ters.com@reuters.net)