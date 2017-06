* United Phosphorus Ltd and GMR Infrastructure Ltd fall after they were replaced by Divi's Laboratories and United Breweries Ltd in the MSCI India index. * Changes in the constituents will take place as of the close of Nov. 30, 2012, according to a statement on the MSCI web site. link.reuters.com/rup93t * United Phosphorus provisionally closed 1.5 percent lower, while GMR Infrastructure dropped 3.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre ters.com@reuters.net)