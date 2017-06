* USD/INR fell to 54.78/79 versus its previous close of 54.88/89, and well off a session high at 55.08, as foreign banks continue to sell dollars. * Traders attribute the flows to bunched-up dollar demand as domestic markets were closed for local holidays on Tuesday and Wednesday. * A slight recovery in the euro, after hitting its lowest against the dollar in two months on Tuesday, also pressured the USD/INR cross. * Dollar demand from oil importers, however, is limiting more downside in the pair, dealers say. * India's benchmark BSE share index fell 0.79 percent, marking a two-week closing low after falling for five consecutive sessions. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com / swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)