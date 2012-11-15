November 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Volvo Treasury AB

Guarantor Volvo AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date November 22, 2015

Coupon 3.80 pct

Reoffer yield 3.80 pct

Payment Date November 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & HSBC

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1000 - 10

Governing Law English

