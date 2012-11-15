November 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thueringen
Girozentrale (Helaba)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date November 21, 2019
Coupon 1.675 pct
Reoffer price 99.98
Yield 1.68 pct
Payment Date November 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HLB0VF0
Data supplied by International Insider.