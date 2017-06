* USD/INR likely higher tracking losses in most Asian FX, regional stocks, say dealers. The pair last closed at 54.70/71. * Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.15 percent while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 0.08 percent. * Most Asian FX including won, Singapore dollar weaker. See for a snapshot. * INR NDFs traded 55.05-55.22 range overnight, closed at 55.17-55.22 in New York trade. * The yen steadied in early Asian trading on Friday after plunging to a six-and-a-half-month low against the dollar in the previous session on expectations a new Japanese government would put pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease further. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)