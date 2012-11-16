* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.15 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.04 percent. * Asian shares steadied on Friday after falling nearly 2 percent this week amid concerns about the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff", while Japanese stocks rallied for a second day on expectations of further monetary policy easing after an election next month. * Foreign investors bought 464.5 million rupees of stocks on Thursday, when the BSE index fell 0.79 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * The inter-ministerial panel meeting on coal block allocations to state-run firms resumes after Diwali holidays. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)