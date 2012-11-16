* USD/INR higher in opening trades, tracking losses in most Asian FX, regional stocks, dealers say. Pair at 54.89/90 versus last close at 54.70/71. * Foreign bank dealer says any possible central bank intervention will be watched, after some talk about the RBI selling USD in the last session. * Pair likely to closely track euro moves, dealers say. * Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.07 percent, while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 0.05 percent. * Most Asian FX including won, Singapore dollar weaker. For a snapshot see * The yen steadied in early Asian trading on Friday after plunging to a six-and-a-half-month low against the dollar in the previous session on expectations a new Japanese government would put pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease further. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)