* USD/INR higher in opening trades, tracking losses in
most Asian FX, regional stocks, dealers say. Pair at 54.89/90
versus last close at 54.70/71.
* Foreign bank dealer says any possible central bank
intervention will be watched, after some talk about the RBI
selling USD in the last session.
* Pair likely to closely track euro moves, dealers say.
* Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.07 percent, while
MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 0.05 percent.
* Most Asian FX including won, Singapore dollar weaker. For a
snapshot see
* The yen steadied in early Asian trading on Friday after
plunging to a six-and-a-half-month low against the dollar in the
previous session on expectations a new Japanese government would
put pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease further.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)