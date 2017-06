* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.19 percent as market participants stay on the sidelines ahead of the 130 billion rupees bond sale later in the day. * Traders expect auction demand to be good following the unexpected drop in inflation in October to its slowest pace in eight months. * The 10-year bond is seen in a 8.18 to 8.20 percent band until the auction results. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)