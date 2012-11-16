* The BSE index gains 0.25 percent and the NSE index is up 0.13 percent, after falling for five consecutive sessions. * Asian shares steady on Friday after falling nearly 2 percent this week on worries about the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff". * Telecom shares extend gains after a tepid demand in a 2G airwave auction raises hopes for lower prices: Bharti Airtel gains 1.6 percent, while Idea Cellular advances 1.2 percent. * Some recent under-performers gain on short-covering: Infosys gains 1.1 percent after falling 2.8 percent so far this month as of Thursday's close. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)