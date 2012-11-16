* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch upgraded Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular to 'buy' from 'neutral' citing the positive outcome of the 2G auction this week. * BoA-Merrill said the "deep" under-performance in both stocks over the past 12 months, potential for more favourable policy decisions in areas such as spectrum pricing, and prospect of "strong" fiscal 2014-15 earnings growth would drive Bharti and Idea. * An auction of 2G airwaves attracted less demand than targeted by the government, leading to lower prices that are giving a respite to the debt-ridden industry. * Bharti gains 3.5 percent, heading towards its fourth day of gains. Idea is up 1.5 percent, gaining for a second day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)