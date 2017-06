* USD/INR higher, on its way to a third week of gains, but the rise is capped by fears of central bank intervention, say dealers. The pair at 54.99/00 versus last close at 54.70/71. * Some sporadic talk of RBI selling USD around 55 in small quantities, but no unanimity among dealers regarding intervention. Still, some say fears that RBI may come in keep gains in check. * Euro steadies versus dollar, well above 2-month high hit on Tuesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)