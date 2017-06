(Corrects to change headline from govt to RBI gov) * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.20 percent following the central bank governor's comment on inflation being still high. * The central bank is on alert to manage both growth and inflation, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said. * Traders say investors also on the sidelines ahead of the results of the 130 billion rupees debt sale later in the day. For a poll on the likely auction cut-offs see: * Demand at the auction is expected to have been good following an unexpected fall in October inflation to 7.45 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)