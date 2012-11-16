* The BSE index gains 0.35 percent, while the NSE index is up 0.19 percent, on their way to snap a five-session losing streak. * During the week the BSE lost 1.14 percent as of Thursday's close on fears about protracted negotiations over the "U.S. cliff" and uncertainty about the euro zone. * Recent under-performers are among the leading gainers. * Infosys shares rise 3.4 percent after falling 2.2 percent for the week as on Thursdays close, while cigarette maker ITC gains 0.6 percent after falling 4.06 percent for the week. * Bharti Airtel gains 3.6 percent, heading towards its fourth day of advances, while Idea Cellular is up 3 percent. * Bank of America-Merrill Lynch upgraded Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular to 'buy' from 'neutral' citing the positive outcome of the 2G auction this week. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)