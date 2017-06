* India overnight call rate trading at 8.00/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent on reserves reporting day. * Repo bids fell to 679.50 billion rupees during the first liquidity auction after rising above 1 trillion rupees in the past two trading sessions. The RBI holds two auctions on reserves reporting day. * Banks' cash balances with the RBI reached 2.9 trillion rupees on Nov. 10, above the mandated requirement of 2.86 trillion rupees for the fortnight ending Nov. 16. * Analysts see signs of government spending again with cash balances falling to 1 billion rupees on Nov. 2 from 208.67 billion rupees in the earlier week, according to RBI data. * Total traded volume in the call market at 102.81 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent. CBLO volumes were at 171.34 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.80 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)