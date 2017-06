* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the 1-year OIS rate both edge up 1 basis point each to 7.12 percent and 7.72 percent respectively as traders trim received positions following the central bank governor's comments on inflation. * India's inflation rate is still high, the governor of the central bank said on Friday, suggesting that the bank is unlikely to loosen monetary conditions anytime soon to support faltering growth, despite a slight easing in prices last month. * Market calls for a rate cut in December had risen following the October inflation print but most continue to expect a cut in interest rates only in January at the earliest. * The 1-year rate had dropped to a two-week low of 7.71 percent on Thursday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)