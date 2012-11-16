* India's forex markets will largely track euro zone
developments and the negotiations over the U.S. "fiscal cliff"
in the absence of any major domestic data.
* The winter session on parliament will begin Thursday and will
be closely watched by investors to see whether the government
can pass key reforms such as foreign direct investment in
pension and insurance, as well as the banking amendment bill.
* The government's will to pass reforms is seen as critical at a
time when the economy is likely to grow at its slowest in nearly
a decade, while the country is seen struggling to contain the
fiscal deficit at 5.3 percent of gross domestic product.
* Opposition parties are also seen likely to try to challenge
the government's measure to open up multi-brand retail to
foreign investment, although the action does not need parliament
approval.
* Indian bond markets are also checking whether the RBI will
announce bond purchases via open market operations, which
traders say could send bond yields down 3-5 bps, if announced.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH:
Mon: Two day RBI-Asian Development Bank conference begins on
managing capital flows.
Tues: India to auction FII debt limits.
Fri: Bank credit and forex reserves data.
