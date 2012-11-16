(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Hugo Dixon

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and SocGen (SOGN.PA) will be smiling after Francois Hollande's latest U-turn. Remember how France's socialist president promised a war on banks when he was running for office? Now his finance minister says Paris will only crack down on proprietary trading, leaving market-making - and hence the French universal banking model - largely untouched.

This won't just please France's big lenders. It could also undermine in the Liikanen report, which was set up by the European Commission and which calls for large market-making operations to be ring-fenced across the EU. If France does not take such extreme measures, it will be hard to find an EU consensus.

For the French banks, proprietary trading is a much less important activity than market-making. Ring-fencing the banks' entire market-making would push up the cost of funding - hurting lenders' profits and forcing them to scale back.

The French banks had three main arguments to persuade Hollande to soften his line. First, France hasn't suffered a big banking crisis in recent years - unlike, say, Britain, Spain, Belgium, Ireland or even Germany. The universal banking model has been fairly robust and credit has continued to flow to the real economy.

Second, if the cost of market-making is pushed up, this would make it harder for banks to help companies and, indeed, for the government to issue bonds -- so harming the economy. Finally, the banks have now written their first resolution plans - so-called "living wills" - showing how they can be wound down in a crisis without the need for taxpayers' money. If these are effective - admittedly a big "if" - there may not be any need for ring-fencing.

Paris' plans are not yet finalised. It is also, admittedly, early days to speculate on the knock-on effect in other countries. But if Liikanen also gets diluted, Britain - which is pursuing a similar ring-fencing idea following its own Vickers report - may find itself the odd man out in Europe again.

- The French government is preparing to unveil a draft banking bill next month to fulfil the campaign promise of Francois Hollande to crack down on banks' risky trading. The planned banking reform will severely curb proprietary trading activities while avoiding moves that might restrict the flow of credit to the economy, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Nov. 15. "I want this reform to profoundly change the sector," he told a conference. "It will separate speculative activities from those that are useful for the economy." Banks will have to create a separate entity to house activities deemed to be risky and would have to outline a resolution mechanism in case they have to be wound down in a crisis, Moscovici said. - For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [DIXON/]

