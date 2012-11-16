* Stock investors in India have their sights fully on the winter session of parliament set to start on Thursday. * The government's will to pass reforms is considered critical to revive stock markets that have faltered over the past month-and-a-half. * The benchmark BSE index rallied 7.7 percent in September when the government announced a slew of measures, including opening up the multi-brand retail sector to foreign investment, that don't require parliament's approval. * However, worries about implementation and the uncertain passage in parliament of other key measures, such as foreign direct investment in pension and insurance, have contributed to a 2.4 percent fall in the BSE index since the start of October. * On the global front, developments in the euro zone as well as on the U.S. "fiscal cliff" could also weigh on sentiment. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH: Mon: Two-day RBI-Asian Development Bank conference Thurs: Winter session of parliament begins Fri: Bank credit, forex reserves data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)