* USD/INR hits an over 2-month high as local stocks extend falls and on euro weakness. Pair at 55.16/17 after rising to 55.18, a level last seen Sept 13. The pair last closed at 54.70/71. * Local stocks down 1 percent ahead of winter session of parliament and on whether the government will be able to push through key reforms. * Dealers keeping watch to see whether RBI steps in to curb pair gains.