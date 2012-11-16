November 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower McDonald's Corp
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 27, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.557
Reoffer price 99.557
Yield 2.418 pct
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale &
Unicredit
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0857662448
