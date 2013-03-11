* Indian 10-year bond yields may open with an
upward bias as state-run banks were heavy sellers on Friday,
global risk-on sentiment. The benchmark yield ended Friday at
7.84 percent.
* State-run banks that were heavy buyers of government debt for
most of last week, sold 21.18 billion rupees of debt on Friday.
* Economic Times report on retirement funds being allowed to
invest in state-government bonds may also have a negative impact
on federal bonds.
* Sharp growth in U.S. employment adding to optimism about the
world's biggest economy, boosting dollar and risk assets.
* Data heavy week with factory data on Tuesday and the more
crucial February inflation data on Thursday.
