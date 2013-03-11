* Indian 10-year bond yields may open with an upward bias as state-run banks were heavy sellers on Friday, global risk-on sentiment. The benchmark yield ended Friday at 7.84 percent. * State-run banks that were heavy buyers of government debt for most of last week, sold 21.18 billion rupees of debt on Friday. * Economic Times report on retirement funds being allowed to invest in state-government bonds may also have a negative impact on federal bonds. * Sharp growth in U.S. employment adding to optimism about the world's biggest economy, boosting dollar and risk assets. * Data heavy week with factory data on Tuesday and the more crucial February inflation data on Thursday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)