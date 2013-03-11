BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.2 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , up 0.02 percent. * Traders await factory output data on Tuesday and inflation on Thursday, which are expected to set expectations ahead of the central bank's monetary policy decision on March 19. * Asian shares eased but the dollar stayed near multi-year highs against the yen on Monday after surprisingly strong U.S. labour jobs data showed economic recovery there gaining traction. * Also on watch, trade and car sales data for February, scheduled to be released later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
