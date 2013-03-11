* USD/INR is likely to open higher around 54.44-54.46 levels versus Friday's close of 54.285/295 on global dollar strength, says a foreign bank dealer. * USD hovered near a 3-1/2-year high against the yen and held an upper hand against other major currencies on Monday after remarkable growth in U.S. employment added to optimism over recovery in the world's largest economy. * Share sales inflows that will be eyed later this month include Steel Authority of India Ltd that could raise $600 million and National Aluminium Co which could fetch $880 million. * Economic Times report on government likely to ease, remove FDI sectoral limits INR positive. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)