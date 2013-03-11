* USD/INR is likely to open higher around 54.44-54.46
levels versus Friday's close of 54.285/295 on global dollar
strength, says a foreign bank dealer.
* USD hovered near a 3-1/2-year high against the yen and held an
upper hand against other major currencies on Monday after
remarkable growth in U.S. employment added to optimism over
recovery in the world's largest economy.
* Share sales inflows that will be eyed later this month include
Steel Authority of India Ltd that could raise $600
million and National Aluminium Co which could fetch
$880 million.
* Economic Times report on government likely to ease, remove FDI
sectoral limits INR positive.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)