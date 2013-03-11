* USD/INR opens higher, tracking global dollar gains
against majors. Pair at 54.36/37 versus 54.42 open, 54.285/295
Friday close.
* USD hovered near a 3-1/2-year high against the yen and held an
upper hand against other major currencies on Monday after
remarkable growth in U.S. employment added to optimism over
recovery in the world's largest economy.
* A private bank dealer expects a 54.18-54.57 range for the
session.
* Main share index down 0.02 percent in pre-open trade.
* Trade data will be watched for export performance.
* Share sales inflows that will be eyed later this month include
Steel Authority of India Ltd that could raise $600
million and National Aluminium Co which could fetch
$880 million.
* Economic Times report on government likely to ease, remove FDI
sectoral limits INR positive.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)