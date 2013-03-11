* Shares in India's Ranbaxy Laboratories gained after Nomura upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral" and raised its target price to 475 rupees from 415 rupees. * Nomura cited recent underperformance and a positive take away from management interaction as reasons for the upgrade. * "The organisational restructuring has brought greater clarity and there is strong commitment towards improvement in margins, in our assessment," Nomura said in a note. * The research house noted positive catalysts include FDA approval for Diovan and other key products as well as improvement in base business margins. * Ranbaxy shares up 2.1 percent at 411.60 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)