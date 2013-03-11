* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 basis point to 7.85 percent, following heavy sale of debt by state-run banks on Friday. * Sharp growth in the U.S. employment data also boosts risk assets globally and dents demand for safe-haven government debt. * Factory output and consumer price inflation data on Tuesday and the wholesale price based inflation data on Thursday will be crucial determinants for the near-term direction for bonds. * The 10-year paper is seen in a range of 7.83 to 7.78 percent until the factory data. * State-run banks that were heavy buyers of government debt for most of the last week, sold 21.18 billion rupees of debt on Friday. * The Economic Times report on retirement funds being allowed to invest in state-government bonds may also have a negative impact on federal bonds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)