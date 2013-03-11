* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up
1 basis point to 7.85 percent, following heavy sale of debt by
state-run banks on Friday.
* Sharp growth in the U.S. employment data also boosts risk
assets globally and dents demand for safe-haven government debt.
* Factory output and consumer price inflation data on Tuesday
and the wholesale price based inflation data on Thursday will be
crucial determinants for the near-term direction for bonds.
* The 10-year paper is seen in a range of 7.83 to 7.78 percent
until the factory data.
* State-run banks that were heavy buyers of government debt for
most of the last week, sold 21.18 billion rupees of debt on
Friday.
* The Economic Times report on retirement funds being allowed to
invest in state-government bonds may also have a negative impact
on federal bonds.
