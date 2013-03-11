* Deutsche Bank upgrades India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd to "hold" from "sell," saying the stock is "fairly" valued after underperforming against the broader BSE index over the past six months. * The bank says HPCL is trading at 0.75 time of its expected book value for FY14 versus a range of 0.6-1.4 times over the past three years. * Deutsche says it may turn more positive on the stock in the event of a significant fall in oil price. * HPCL shares were down 0.5 percent as of 0541 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)