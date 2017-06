* USD/INR slips after exports show a pick-up; pair at 54.34/35, off 54.52 intraday high, vs 54.285/295 Friday close. * February exports up 4.25 pct, with positive trend in exports likely to continue. * "There is greater comfort on current account deficit given the dilution in headwinds from external sector," says a senior dealer with a private bank. * The risk for rupee at this stage is from RBI's hawkish guidance on monetary policy and general dollar strength against major currencies, dealer adds. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)