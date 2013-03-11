* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield off the
day's high of 7.85 percent and currently trading flat at 7.84
percent after data showing trade deficit narrowed in the month
of February.
* February exports rose 4.25 percent from a year
earlier while imports rose 2.6 percent, leaving a
trade deficit of $14.9 billion, versus January's
17.7 billion, trade ministry officials said.
* Traders say yields eased as a narrower trade gap would give
more room to the central bank to cut rates next week.
* Yields however are unlikely to drop much further from current
levels ahead of the factory data on Tuesday and inflation data
on Thursday.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)