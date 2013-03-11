* India's one-year overnight indexed swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.56 percent while the benchmark 5-year rate steady at 7.22 percent. * Traders say the central bank chief's comments on inflation late on Friday led to the initial rise in rates. * India's central bank rejects the notion that high inflation is the "new normal," Reserve Bank of India Gov. Duvvuri Subbarao said, noting that many of the supply-driven causes of Indian inflation can be corrected by appropriate policies. * The one-month OIS rate also rises 2 basis points to 7.41 percent due to another round of cash squeeze. * Cash conditions in the banking system tighten with corporates making payments towards the quarterly advance taxes which are due by March 15 and amid higher demand from banks at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)