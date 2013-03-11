* India's overnight call rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus Friday's close of 7.70/7.80 percent at the start of a new reporting fortnight. * Repo bids again cross the 1 trillion rupee mark after five sessions. * A primary dealer says repo numbers may be higher this week because banks may overcover in anticipation of advance tax outflows in mid-March. * Repo bids average around 1 trillion rupees with refinance around 200 billion rupees, he adds. * Dealers cite an outside chance of an open market operation this week, but say it's more likely next week when the full impact of the advance tax outflows will be seen. * Total volumes on the central bank's trading platform stand at 142.01 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.85 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)