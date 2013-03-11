* The BSE index is flat, while the 50-share NSE index gains 0.08 percent, tracking flat Asian markets. * IT stocks fall on profit-booking after gaining last week on rupee depreciation and improving US economic outlook. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd falls 0.8 percent after a 5.4 percent gain last week and Infosys Ltd is down 1 percent after rising 1.94 percent in the same period. * Automakers fall after an industry body said on Monday car sales in India slumped 25.7 percent in February, the biggest fall in more than 12 years and the fourth consecutive monthly slide. * Tata Motors is down 0.7 percent, while Maruti Suzuki India falls 0.4 percent. * However, shares in India's Ranbaxy Laboratories gain 1.4 percent after Nomura upgrades the stock to "buy" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 475 rupees from 415 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)