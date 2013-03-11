Mar 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Wheelock Finance Ltd

Guarantor Wheelock and Co Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 19, 2018

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.371

Reoffer Yield 3.137 pct

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct February 2018 UST

Payment Date March 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank Ltd, HSBC & Standard

Chartered Bank

Listing HKSE

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

