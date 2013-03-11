BANGALORE, Mar 11 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 36100 ICS-201(B22mm) 37100 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) UNQ ICS-104(24mm) 34600 ICS-202(26mm) 38600 ICS-105(26mm) UNQ ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 39000 ICS-105CS(27mm) UNQ ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 39300 ICS-105(28mm) 37800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 38100 ICS-105(29mm) 38300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 38400 ICS-105(30mm) 38700 ICS-105(31mm) 39200 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 47800