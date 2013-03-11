March 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Southern Water Services (Finance) Limited

Guarantor Southern Water Services Ltd,

SWS Holdings Ltd & SWS Group Holdings Limited

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date March 31, 2038

Coupon 4.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.495

Spread 265 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2022 UKT

Payment Date March 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & Santander GBM

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Callable on 31 March 2022 and everty interest

payment date thereafter at par. Step-up 3-month

Libor + 784.5bp.

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0905648621

