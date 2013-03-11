March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower GE Capital Australia Funding

Pty Ltd

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date March 20, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.647

Yield 4.348 pct

Spread 87.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Data supplied by International Insider.