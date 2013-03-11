March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower NGG Finance plc

Guarantor National Grid plc

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date June 18, 2076

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.973

Spread 339.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR

Denoms (K) 100-1

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling

Maturity Date June 18, 2073

Coupon 5.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.954

Spread 326.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT

Denoms (K) 100-1

Common terms

Payment Date March 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale

& Citi

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

