March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower NGG Finance plc
Guarantor National Grid plc
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date June 18, 2076
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.973
Spread 339.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR
Denoms (K) 100-1
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling
Maturity Date June 18, 2073
Coupon 5.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.954
Spread 326.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT
Denoms (K) 100-1
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date March 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale
& Citi
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
