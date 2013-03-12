BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.3 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , up 0.22 percent. * Asian shares inched higher on Tuesday, following Wall Street's record close overnight as growing confidence in the U.S. economy overrode concerns in the euro zone, while the yen slipped to fresh lows on speculation over imminent monetary easing. * Traders await factory output data later in the day and inflation on Thursday, which are expected to set expectations ahead of the central bank's monetary policy decision on March 19. * Also on watch, India consumer price index for Feb. (0530GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
