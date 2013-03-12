* USD/INR is likely to open lower, tracking gains in Asian FX, positive regional stocks. The pair last closed at 54.41/42. * Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.31 percent, while MSCI's broad Asia-ex Japan index is 0.21 percent higher. * January factory data likely to show 1.2 percent growth, Reuters poll says. * Against the dollar, the euro stood at $1.3033, having recovered around half of Friday's slide from $1.3135 to $1.2955. That saw the dollar index retreat from a seven-month peak of 82.924 to 82.658. * Share sales inflows will be watched with National Aluminium Co likely to fetch $260 million for the government later this week. * Financial Express reports the government may raise foreign fund limit in debt to $100 billion, a move if happens will be INR positive. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)