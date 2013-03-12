* Indian federal bonds likely to be supported on report that the government may further raise foreign fund limit in government debt by $10 billion. * However, large gains are not expected as the move is not likely to be immediate, says a dealer. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield shut trading at 7.84 percent on Monday. * Immediate trigger for the market will be the January factory data with output expected to rise 1.2 percent as per a Reuters poll. * More crucial will be headline inflation on Thursday with a reading of 6.5 percent or less, cementing rate cut hopes for March 19. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)