* USD/INR lower in opening trades, tracking gains in Asian FX, positive regional stocks. The pair is at 54.26/27 versus last close at 54.41/42. * Private dealer says good selling interest seen with likely trading range in 54.05-54.45 band for the session. * January factory data likely to show 1.2 percent growth, Reuters poll says. * Euro's recovery from Friday's slide also helping INR. * Share sales inflows will be watched with National Aluminium Co likely to fetch $260 million for the government later this week. * Financial Express reports the government may raise foreign fund limit in debt to $100 billion, a move if happens will be INR positive. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)