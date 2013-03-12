* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.84 percent ahead of factory data around 0530 GMT. * January factory output expected to rise 1.2 percent as per a Reuters poll. * More crucial will be headline inflation on Thursday with a reading of 6.5 percent or less, cementing rate cut hopes for March 19. * Financial Express report that the government may further raise foreign fund limit in government debt by $10 billion each may help the currency in the long term. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)