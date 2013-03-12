BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* The BSE index is up 0.03 percent, while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.07 percent. * Tata Motors gains 1.2 percent after Monday's fall on slowdown in February sales is seen overdone, while Ranbaxy Laboratories rises for a second day after Nomura upgrades the stock to "buy". * IT stocks fall for a second day on profit-booking after last week's rally in stock prices. * Tata Consultancy Services falls 0.9 percent while Infosys is down 0.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.