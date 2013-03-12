* The BSE index is up 0.03 percent, while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.07 percent. * Tata Motors gains 1.2 percent after Monday's fall on slowdown in February sales is seen overdone, while Ranbaxy Laboratories rises for a second day after Nomura upgrades the stock to "buy". * IT stocks fall for a second day on profit-booking after last week's rally in stock prices. * Tata Consultancy Services falls 0.9 percent while Infosys is down 0.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)