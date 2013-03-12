* Nomura says it prefers the 5-year government bond with a target of 7.60 percent from around 7.83 percent currently, expecting the upcoming supply of debt to primarily impact longer maturities. * The investment bank adds its target for the 5-year bond is geared towards the end of April, given its expectations that RBI will not cut interest rates until its May 3 policy review. * Nomura is neutral on the 7-15 year government bonds, noting the government is likely to issue more debt in that segment. * For swaps, Nomura recommends flatteners given the "extraordinary" nature of the current cycle of "low growth, tight liquidity and a slow RBI," and recommends investors pay the 1-year OIS and receive the 3-year . (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)