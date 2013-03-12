* Shares in India's Reliance Industries Ltd gain 0.9 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd is up 0.4 percent on expectations of additional inflows as both stocks could see an increase in their weightage in FTSE indexes after a rebalancing last week, according to Citigroup estimates. * FTSE last week announced a quarterly rebalancing across its indexes with changes due to take effect after the close of markets on Friday. * FTSE added the following companies: NMDC Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, and Shree Cement Ltd. * Among the deletions, FTSE removed Suzlon Energy Ltd from its indexes. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)