BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Credit Suisse downgrades Tata Power Co Ltd to "underperform" from "neutral" and cuts its target price to 83 rupees from 104 rupees. * The investment bank says Tata's power plant being built in Mundra, Western India, should be operational in fiscal 2014, and that the company could post losses of 15-16 billion rupees per annum in the initial years. * The project, which runs on coal imported from Indonesia, has been suffering from mounting losses after the Southeast Asian nation last year raised levies on coal exports. * Tata Power has asked the regulator to allow it to raise Mundra tariffs to recover the higher coal costs, but Credit Suisse notes that an early resolution is unlikely. * The investment bank also cites valuations as a reason for its downgrade, and recommends investors to switch to NHPC Ltd and KSK Energy Ventures Ltd * Tata Power shares fall 2.9 percent to 98.20 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com /; prashant.mehra@thomsonreuters.com)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.