* Credit Suisse downgrades Tata Power Co Ltd to "underperform" from "neutral" and cuts its target price to 83 rupees from 104 rupees. * The investment bank says Tata's power plant being built in Mundra, Western India, should be operational in fiscal 2014, and that the company could post losses of 15-16 billion rupees per annum in the initial years. * The project, which runs on coal imported from Indonesia, has been suffering from mounting losses after the Southeast Asian nation last year raised levies on coal exports. * Tata Power has asked the regulator to allow it to raise Mundra tariffs to recover the higher coal costs, but Credit Suisse notes that an early resolution is unlikely. * The investment bank also cites valuations as a reason for its downgrade, and recommends investors to switch to NHPC Ltd and KSK Energy Ventures Ltd * Tata Power shares fall 2.9 percent to 98.20 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com /; prashant.mehra@thomsonreuters.com)