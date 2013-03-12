* USD/INR off lows, at 54.27/28 after dipping to 54.21 post better-than-expected factory data, 54.41/42 last close. * "The market anticipated a further low of 54.15, but that did not happen. So that's why the pair bounced back," says a private bank dealer. * The dealer adds forwards will get paid as some rate cut hopes may be pared back after better IIP, high consumer inflation. * January industrial production came in at a firmer 2.4 percent on year, while CPI rose 10.91 percent.  (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)