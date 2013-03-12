* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 4 basis points to 7.88 percent after accelerating consumer price inflation and higher-than-expected factory output data trim rate cut bets for the RBI policy review on March 19. * Still, wholesale price-based inflation due on Thursday would be crucial for cementing views. * Data on Tuesday showed consumer price-based inflation rose 10.91 percent in February from 10.79 percent in January, while industrial output grew 2.4 percent in January from a year earlier, almost double the 1.2 percent forecast by analysts. * The 10-year bond yield is seen holding in a range of 7.84 percent to 7.90 percent until the WPI data. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)