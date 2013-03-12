BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* The BSE index is down 0.49 percent, while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.63 percent. * Stocks sensitive to interest rates fall after better-than-expected factory data and accelerating consumer inflation pare some of the rate cut hopes for the RBI's policy review on March 19. * ICICI Bank Ltd falls 1.2 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd is down 2.2 percent * January industrial production rose at a stronger-than-expected 2.4 percent from a year earlier, while CPI rose 10.91 percent from 10.79 percent in January. * IT stocks fall for a second day on profit-booking after last week's rally. * Tata Consultancy Services falls 0.8 percent while Infosys is down 0.9 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
